Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae in early talks with Marvel Studios to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean star Lee Jung Jae, who shot to global fame after hit Netflix series Squid Game, could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to Hype Beast, the news was first shared by an entertainment insider earlier this week and re-circulated by Marvel news pages. Not much more is currently known, but it is believed the actor and his team have been in early discussions with Marvel. The reports note that he could potentially be cast for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There has also been no word of what role the actor could play just yet.

If the actor does join the MCU, he will the fourth Korean actor to do so following Claudia Kim as Dr. Helen Cho in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Ma Dong Seok as Gilgamesh in The Eternals (2021) and Park Seo Joon, who is set to make his MCU debut in the upcoming sequel film The Marvels.

Also Read: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Jung Eun to star in Netflix K-drama Daily Dose of Sunshine

