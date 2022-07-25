comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.07.2022 | 12:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Winner of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti finalized as Aakanksha Puri to become wife of Mika Singh

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On July 25, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti will see its finale episode on Star Bharat. As of now, three contestants, namely, Prantika Das, Neet Mahal and wild card entry and Mika’s bestie Aakanksha Puri are roped in as the final contestants who won Mika’s heart. The musician finally decided on who will rule his heart forever and he chose his best friend Aakanksha Puri as his life partner. Mika Singh will also be giving a rather heart-warming performance with his fiancé in the finale episode.

Winner of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti finalized as Aakanksha Puri to become wife of Mika Singh

Winner of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti finalized as Aakanksha Puri to become wife of Mika Singh

Photos from the sangeet night, when Mika Singh shared the stage with her, were posted by Aakanksha Puri on her Instagram page. The model actress has known Mika Singh for over a decade and has been one of his closest friends for years. She had confessed that she entered Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti after she couldn’t bear to see other women getting close to the musician-singer. She entered the reality show as a wild card contestant, much later after it started. Here, have a look at the recent post shared by her:


On the other hand, Mika Singh decided to choose her as his life partner because he reportedly maintained that he always wanted to have a friend in his wife. Although the details of the wedding are not revealed, from what we hear, the couple is also expected to tie the knot very soon.


Besides the three finalists, the other contestants included girls across India like Chandrani Das, Dhwani Pawar, Bushra Sheikh, Sonal Khilwani, Poonam Sood, Reshma Gulani, Divya Rai, Ashlesha Rahule, Nisha Dubey, and Pratiksha Das.

Also ReadMika Singh: “Sidhu Moosewala ki death nahin huyi hai, murder hua hai, death KK ki huyi hai”

Also Read

    Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

    Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

    Rate this article
    Make favorite

    Recommended for you

    Park Seo Joon to make MCU debut by…

    Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty shoot…

    Kunal Kemmu mourns the death of his…

    Akshay Kumar becomes highest tax payer in…

    Arjun Kapoor says Ranveer Singh should be…

    Marvel announces Loki season 2, Secret…

    New Bollywood Movies
    Bollywood Movie Reviews
    Public Movie Reviews
    Box Office Collection
    Top Celebs
    Bollywood Box Office
    Latest Bollywood News
    Top Bollywood Photos
    New Latest Videos
    Bollywood Movie Trailer
    Useful links
    Downloads Photos
    Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
    Download App on
    Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Forgot Password

    Please provide your registered email address or username

    • OR

    Write A Review

    • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

    • 5000 characters remaining

    New notification