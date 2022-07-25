Popular Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently in news for ringing in the actress’ first birthday post marriage in Maldives. The couple took off on a short beachy vacation with friends and family and returned to the city last week. The couple are now once again in reports as a man has been giving them death threats on social media. It seems that Mumbai Police has already intervened in the matter and currently investigating the same.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats; Mumbai police registers case against unidentified man

As per ANI reports, the Mumbai police has kicked off an investigation and has even registered a case at the Santacruz Police Station against an unidentified man for giving death threats to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The accused allegedly took to social media to give death threats to the otherwise beloved couple in B-town. Neither of the actors have spoken about this issue and an arrest is yet to be made in the case.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress also has Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Sarathkumar starrer Merry Christmas this year that will release on December 23. Besides these two, she will reunite with Salman Khan for the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, which will also star Emraan Hashmi. She also has the female-centric Jee Le Zara, starring Priyanka Chopra and Ali Bhatt.

Speaking of work commitments, Vicky Kaushal has the biopic Sam Bahadur, the Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani starrer comedy Govinda Mera Naam, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan and a film with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline. The actor is also expected to have been roped in for The Immortal Ashwathama.

