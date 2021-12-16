comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.12.2021 | 1:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases across 3000+ screens in India; has the widest release ever for any Hollywood film

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been much hype and talk about the keenly anticipated release Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now finally with the film hitting screens, it is expected to open on a thunderous note, the likes of which were witnessed with the previous MCU films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. To ensure the success of the new Spider-Man film, Sony Pictures Entertainment has been pulling out all stops, in fact, the studio has locked over 3000 screens across India for the Tom Holland starrer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases across 3000+ screens in India; has the widest release ever for any Hollywood film

Reports state that Sony Pictures Entertainment India's Spider-Man No Way Home was released across 3264 screens in India today. If that wasn’t enough, looking at the audiences’ frenzy for the film, with advance booking going through the roof, the studio is looking to add more screens as the days progress. This coupled with the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home sees a release in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu the film has managed to earn the title of having the widest release pattern ever for any Hollywood film in India.

As for the film itself, Spider-Man: No Way Home which is directed by Jon Watts stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei among others is slated to release today.

Also Read: Movie Review: Spider-Man - No Way Home

More Pages: Spider-Man - No Way Home (English) Box Office Collection , Spider-Man - No Way Home (English) Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan,…

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted…

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal Furia to…

NCT's Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny apologise…

Karan Johar to quit all partying for a…

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger to release…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification