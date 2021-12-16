Leonardo DiCaprio has purchased another property in Malibu after recently selling his longtime property for $10.3 million [Rs. 78.54 crore]. Don’t Look Up actor has purchased a home in Beverly Hills for $9.9 million [Rs. 75 crore] just a few short weeks after closing on the sale of his previous property. The five bedrooms, five and a half bathroom traditional-leaning property is the only Beverly Hills spot in the actor’s bustling real estate portfolio.

According to Architectural Digest, built in 1936, the 5,000 square foot dwelling feels appropriately dignified with a cathedral ceiling in the primary bedroom, a striking spiral staircase with wrought iron bannisters, and a balcony from which to enjoy the view of the pool. Though it’s full of old world charm, the home is thoroughly modernized with marble accents, modern light fixtures, and a gourmet kitchen that features high end stainless steel appliances, including two wine coolers. Upstairs, the spacious bedrooms are flooded with sunlight and outfitted with built-in shelving, and the primary suite’s luxurious adjoining bathroom flaunts marble wall paneling, a soaking tub, and a large standing shower.

The downstairs features numerous rooms for lounging, including a French door-backed entertainment area that opens directly to the outdoor dining space, a lounge area surrounding a fire pit, and pool. Opposite the pool, a guest house done in the same style as the main structure offers a private place for visitors to stay, with an outdoor grill station attached for an additional entertaining opportunity. Large hedges offer the outdoor space ample privacy and a gate at the front of the property ensures a sense of security.

On the work front, Leonardo Dicaprio will next star in Don't Look Up which is an American satirical science fiction comedy film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay, co-starring Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Don't Look Up began a limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021, prior to streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2021. The film received mixed reviews from critics. It was named one of the best films of 2021 by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute, and also received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, and six at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

