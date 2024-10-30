Since the teaser of The Sabarmati Report was released, audiences have been in absolute shock at the hard-hitting realities emerging from one of the most devastating incidents in Indian history. This has only heightened excitement to see more of the film, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making it impactful. Amidst this, producer Ektaa R Kapoor has decided to enrich the film with her iconic song "Ram Ram" from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The Sabarmati Report: ‘Ram Ram’ song from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to feature in Vikrant Massey starrer

After 20 years, Ektaa R Kapoor is reviving a piece of television history nostalgia with her upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report. She has reimagined the iconic song "Ram Ram" from her landmark TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi—now titled "Raja Ram"—bridging memories of the original with a cinematic update that is sure to resonate with audiences once again.

First released in the 2000s, 'Ram Ram' quickly became a cultural hit, gaining iconic status in Ektaa's immensely popular TV show. According to an independent industry source, “Producer Ektaa R Kapoor introduced the iconic song ‘Ram Ram’ in her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and now, 20 years later, she has recreated the song for her film The Sabarmati Report with the title ‘Raja Ram.’ The song teaser is set to release tomorrow.”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be releasing in theatres on 15th November 2024.

More Pages: The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.