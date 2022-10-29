As soon as the speculations around their relationship made headlines, both the actors’ agencies came forward to deny them.

Popular South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri, who were seen in the 2021 sci-fi film Space Sweepers, are rumoured to be in a relationship. As soon as the speculations around their relationship made headlines, both the actors’ agencies came forward to deny them. The two stars were caught in rumours due to a photo circulating on social media.

As per several roles, a photo was circulating online which was alleged that Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri were on a date in Paris. However, the photo was clicked from behind and the face of the actors’ wasn’t visible. But, as per fan communities, the viral photo is of another couple – Crashing Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin who were on their honeymoon in Los Angeles in April 2022.

On October 29, both actors’ agencies denied the rumours. As per Korena media portal Soompi, Song Joong Ki’s agency High Zium Studio stated, “Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri’s dating rumours are completely untrue.”

Kim Tae Ri’s agency Management MMM similarly remarked, “The dating rumours are completely false.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kim Tae Ri has signed her next project after Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Alienoid. She will star alongside Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung in writer Kim Eun Hee's upcoming mystery thriller The Demon, which is a working title. The plan is to take the project on floors soon with the aim to air in 2023.

On the other hand, Song Joong Ki is also gearing up for his anticipated upcoming series Reborn Rich, which was earlier titled The Conglomerate. The series, which is set in the 1980’s turbulent era of South Korea, has unveiled second and third teasers. It is scheduled for a November premiere.

