Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar shifts further, to now release on September 6, 2019!

After his debut in Hero, Sooraj Pancholi will be back with his second film Satellite Shankar this year. The actor is set to essay the role of an army officer in the film. While the filming is still on, it was announced that it will release in July this year. Now, the release date has been shifted to September.

Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar gets a new release date. The film will now release on September 6, 2019! As per earlier reports, the movie does not talk about any relationship with countries but it’s more of the life of an army man. The hurdles they face what all they do for the country. He has shot for the movie in 3 different states.

For the prep, he also visited the army base camp to interact with the army officers. While shooting for the movie he interacted with real jawans visited their houses ate with them and literally lived with them. So he has decided to give his earnings to the army base camp in these 3 diff regions so that the money can be used for their children plus to arrange amenities for them.

T-Series and Cine1 Studios produced film also stars Megha Akash. Satellite Shankar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and directed by Irfan Kamal.

