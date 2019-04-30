Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.04.2019 | 7:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Rishi Kapoor is CANCER free confirms filmmaker Rahul Rawail

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Not too long ago, we had reported that Rishi Kapoor was keen on voting when he was in the U.S. taking treatment. Now just a day after that, filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who has been a friend of the veteran Kapoor, took to social media to speak about the actor’s health. In his recent post, Rahul confirmed that Rishi is indeed cancer free leaving the latter’s fans eager to see him return to the bay soon.

Rishi Kapoor is CANCER free confirms filmmaker Rahul Rawail

We all know that last year, Rishi Kapoor took off to the U.S. to take treatment for an unknown ailment. While the actor informed his fans and followers on social media about taking a break from his commitments for a treatment, he didn’t specify the details of it. However, earlier this year, whilst bringing in New Years with her family, Neetu Kapoor had hinted about the actor suffering from cancer. On the other hand, Randhir Kapoor recently assured fans of the veteran star that Rishi is doing quite well and is on the road to recovery.


And now the post shared by Rahul Rawail further asserts that Rishi Kapoor will soon be back to Mumbai – hale and hearty!

However, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi’s family, who have been quite active on social media, are yet to share the news about the actor’s recovery!

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor is Healing well, responds from New York

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING! Irrfan Khan back in action, begins…

Rishi Kapoor’s words for Ranbir Kapoor’s win…

"He's doing very well and he will be back…

Rishi Kapoor denies returning home this month

FIRST LOOK: Ayushmann Khurrana to play…

Randhir Kapoor bonds with author Chaitanya…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification