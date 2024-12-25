comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sooraj Barjatya signs Ayushmann Khurrana to play Prem in his next directorial: Report

Sooraj Barjatya signs Ayushmann Khurrana to play Prem in his next directorial: Report

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, celebrated for iconic family entertainers like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, has found his next lead actor. Ayushmann Khurrana has been cast as the protagonist in Barjatya’s upcoming family romantic drama, making him the new-age Prem in Barjatya’s cinematic universe.

Why Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem?

According to a report by PinkVilla, Sooraj Barjatya’s yet-untitled project is deeply rooted in Indian culture and demanded a younger actor who resonates with family audiences. The report quoted a source saying, “Sooraj ji was looking to cast someone with a family-friendly image, and Ayushmann Khurrana fit the bill perfectly. Ayushmann’s innocence and charm align with the traits required for Prem. The actor loved the script, and Sooraj ji is confident Ayushmann will bring a fresh perspective to the beloved character.”

A Modern Family Romance

The film, slated to go on floors in the summer of 2025, is described as a love story that intertwines modern sensibilities with traditional Indian values. Barjatya, known for assembling star-studded ensembles, is now on the hunt for a leading actress to star opposite Ayushmann. Once the lead pair is finalized, the director will proceed to cast supporting roles to build a robust ensemble.

Over the years, the character of Prem has been synonymous with Salman Khan in Barjatya’s films. With Ayushmann stepping into this legacy, the actor aims to add his unique touch while maintaining the essence of the iconic role. The project will also mark Ayushmann’s debut in a pure family romantic drama, a genre he has yet to explore.

Also Read: Nana Patekar recalls Sooraj Barjatya picking up his shoes on Pratighaat sets: “He saw me coming and again bowed down with his hands folded”

