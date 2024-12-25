comscore
Shaan's building in Bandra catches fire, 9 residents rescued safely; singer shares update on social media

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shaan’s building in Bandra catches fire, 9 residents rescued safely; singer shares update on social media

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at Fortune Enclave, a 15-story residential building located on 14th Road, Bandra (West). Singer Shaan, a building resident, confirmed the incident through his social media, expressing gratitude to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) for their swift response.

Timeline of the Incident

The fire was reported to the MFB at 12:57 am, and within minutes, a Level I fire alert was declared. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and successfully brought the situation under control by 3:20 am. Authorities evacuated the building to ensure the safety of the residents.

Residents Rescued Amidst the Chaos

Firefighters managed to rescue nine individuals from the 15th floor, including one male and eight females, who were guided to safety via the staircase. Additionally, one woman was rescued from the second floor, while three individuals—two females and one male—were safely evacuated from the eighth floor.

Among the rescued was an 80-year-old woman found unconscious on the eighth floor. She was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where her condition is reported to be stable.

Shaan Shares His Experience

Shaan took to Instagram to assure his followers of his family’s safety. “Dear all, as the news spreads about the fire in our building... just to let you all know that we are safe,” he wrote. He explained that the fire originated on the seventh floor, and he and his family escaped to the 15th floor before being rescued. “To cut a long horrible story short... we are absolutely fine... waiting to go back home once there is a clearer picture from the fire department,” the singer added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are working to determine what led to the incident.

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra and T-Series unveil ‘Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain’ with Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan

