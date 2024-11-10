Sonu Sood has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Honorary Tourism Advisor for Thailand by the country's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Sonu Sood, the renowned actor and philanthropist, has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Thailand Tourism. Celebrated globally for his humanitarian efforts, particularly during the pandemic, this new role enhances his growing status as a global goodwill ambassador. The official certificate from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports designates Sonu Sood as the “Honorary Tourism Advisor” for Thailand, where he will offer guidance on marketing and public relations strategies to promote Thai tourism in India.

Sonu Sood shared the news on his social media, expressing his gratitude, “Honoured and humbled at being appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Tourism, Thailand ????????. My first international trip was to this beautiful country with my family, and in my new role, I am excited to advise and promote the country’s stunning landscape and rich cultural heritage. Thank you for all the love and wishes.”

Honoured and humbled at being appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Tourism , Thailand ????????. My first international trip was to this beautiful country with my family and in my new role I am excited to advise and promote the country’s stunning landscapes & rich cultural… pic.twitter.com/0slsWp9efd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 10, 2024

Over the years, Sonu Sood has forged a deep connection with his audience through his work as both an actor and a philanthropist. His remarkable efforts during the pandemic, where he provided food, education, and medical care, earned him the title of “Nation’s Hero.” His selfless actions continue to inspire many. With his new role as Thailand's Brand Ambassador, he joins an esteemed group of celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, the Brand Ambassador for Dubai, and Ranveer Singh, who represents Switzerland.

On the work front, Sonu Sood is preparing for his debut as a director with Fateh, a cybercrime thriller that promises to rival Hollywood action films. In addition to Sood, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Fateh is scheduled to release in theaters on January 10, 2025.

