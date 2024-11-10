Present for the screening will be Producers Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja and Co-producer Smitha Baliga along with the lead cast Sanya Malhotra and Director Arati Kadav.

Jio Studios and Baweja Studios’ powerful drama Mrs., will have its Asia premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on 22nd November’24. Present for the screening will be Producers Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja and Co-producer Smitha Baliga along with the lead cast Sanya Malhotra and Director Arati Kadav.

Sanya Malhotra starrer Mrs to have its Asia premiere at International Film Festival of India 2024

Mrs. has proven to be a festival favourite garnering widespread admiration and accolades at some of the leading international festivals, including IIFM, Tallinn Black Nights, the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), and the Palm Springs International Film Festival. It promises emotional depth and powerful performances, especially by Sanya Malhotra, that have earned heartfelt standing ovations at each of these festivals.

Mrs. follows the life of Richa, portrayed by the brilliant Sanya Malhotra, as she struggles to find her own identity while living within the constraints of her role as a wife and homemaker. The film explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the pursuit of one's voice, striking a chord with audiences around the world.

The film, also starring Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles, highlights not only Richa’s journey but also the importance of those who support and challenge her along the way. It has been lauded for its sensitive portrayal of complex relationships and the nuanced direction by Arati Kadav, who has brought a fresh perspective to storytelling in Indian cinema.

Talking about the film premiering at IFFI, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, says “Mrs. is a story deeply rooted in the Indian ethos and with its India premiere at IFFI, this film makes a meaningful homecoming, one that we at Jio Studios are immensely proud of. It captures the evolving spirit of the Indian woman — her resilience, her journey of self-discovery, and her extraordinary strength in everyday life. We are committed to championing empowering stories like Mrs. that celebrate voices which inspire transformation and progress.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Mrs. to the audiences at IFFI, especially with Sanya Malhotra delivering such a powerful, nuanced performance,” says the film's producer Harman Baweja. “This film delves into themes of a woman’s identity and resilience in a way that’s both deeply personal and universally relatable, and we’re excited to see how viewers connect with its story.”

The lead actor of the film, Sanya Malhotra shares, “The premiere of Mrs. in India feels like it has completed a full circle. This film has been a journey of deep personal and emotional growth and having it embraced by audiences at international festivals has been incredibly humbling for me. But nothing compares to the joy of sharing it with my own people, in the land where it was born. I’m so grateful to be part of this film, and I can’t wait for audiences at IFFI to experience the magic, the love, and the heart of Mrs.”

Talking about its premiere in India, director Arati Kadav elaborates, “Bringing Mrs. to India feels incredibly close to my heart. From its inception to its journey through international festivals, this film has been an exploration of emotions, culture, and the power of storytelling. But now, as we finally premiere in India, it feels like we are coming home. I am deeply grateful to share it with the audiences here who will truly understand its soul."

