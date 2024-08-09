In the past, audiences have showered immense love on the ongoing Star Plus show Jhanak who is the tale of a talented girl who grows up through hardship and obstacles and aspires to be a dancer. The show Jhanak, along with the cast, Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma, has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience.

Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, and Falguni Pathak to join hands as Arshi and Jhanak gear up for a dance off

The current track of the show focuses on Jhanak participating in the dance competition where she is ready to deliver a captivating performance, but along with this, the audience will also get a chance to witness the dance face-off between Jhanak and her cousin Arshi on August 12. As Jhanak and Arshi are gearing up for their dance face-off. Adding to it, the night is going to hold another surprise for audiences as viewers will enjoy live music of legendary Bollywood singers There are speculations that iconic Bollywood singers like Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Falguni Pathak are all set to grace the show Jhanak and make the competition more captivating and enthralling. If these rumors are true, it will not only be a visual delight but also a musical extravaganza for all the audience. This is indeed going to be a moment to capture for the fans.

Coming to the show, Hiba Nawab is essaying the titular role of Jhanak in this show, along with Krushal Ahuja plays Anirudh, as the main protagonist, and Chandni Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show. Catch the episode on August 12 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus.

