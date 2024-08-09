Max Fashion announces partnership with Bollywood sensation Alaya F to launch its new collection, Urb_n, designed to cater to the growing demand from youth. This collaboration kicks off with an electrifying digital campaign that celebrates the fusion of fashion, music, and self-expression, perfectly capturing the essence of the brand's target audience.

The alliance with the rising star strategically targets a fashion-forward audience and represents a significant expansion of Max Fashion's portfolio with curated styles that resonate & connect with young fashion enthusiasts across India. The partnership introduces a diverse collection featuring four distinct stories: Neo Feminine, Ultra Feline, Lowkey Luxury, and Rustic Denim. With price range between Rs.499 & Rs.1499. The collection will be available across all 500+ Max Fashion stores & maxfashion.in, ensuring widespread accessibility.

Pallavi Pandey, Head of Marketing at Max Fashion India, states, "We're extremely proud of the Alaya F X Max Urb_n partnership and confident that Alaya's collection will elevate the brand conversation, empowering youth to redefine fashion on their terms. Alaya's vibe resonates incredibly well with today's youth & Max Urb_n's values – cool, confident, & bold. She embodies being real and defines this generation with self-expression, and our campaign builds on the same. The collection will be available in all 515+ Max fashion stores and on Maxfashion.in from August 9th.”

The launch of Urb_n is a strategic move that capitalizes on Max's established presence in the Indian market. By introducing this youth-focused brand, Max aims to bridge the gap between its existing offerings and the demands of younger consumers, particularly those in the 17-22 age bracket. This expansion not only enhances the brand's appeal to a younger audience but also positions it to compete more effectively in the trendy, fast-fashion space.

With its commitment to launching every week at accessible pricing, and wide availability through its extensive store network, Max Urb_n is poised to make a significant impact in the competitive Indian fashion retail landscape. This launch reaffirms Max Fashion's dedication to innovation and its ability to evolve with changing consumer preferences, ensuring its continued relevance and growth in the dynamic Indian market.

Sumit Chandna, President & Deputy CEO of Max Fashion, said, "The introduction of Urb_n in India has been a success in the market. This collection (Urb_nXAlayaF) speaks directly to our audience, bringing fresh perspectives and bold choices that mirror the spirit of youth.”

The partnership debuts with a dynamic video featuring Alaya F, set against vibrant urban backdrops, the video highlights the versatility of the new line while conveying a powerful message. It celebrates the diverse choices of today's youth, embraces inclusivity across all genders, and encourages self-expression through fashion. The video showcases how the collection adapts to the multiple roles young people navigate in their daily lives, reflecting their multifaceted personalities and lifestyles.

Alaya F, commenting on her involvement, said, "Being part of the Urb_n India has been exciting. This collection truly captures our generation's essence, from diverse styles to fresh choices. It's more than fashion; it's a statement of who we are and how we live."

The collection features blend of modern and contemporary designs. "Neo Feminine" blends strength with grace through balloon hems and gingham tops while "Ultra Feline" a mix of grunge denims with bold animal prints. "Lowkey Luxury" features earthy, dystopian-inspired prints with metallic accents; and "Rustic Denim" revives 90s aesthetics with brown denims and graphic prints.

The brand’s collection ensures constant novelty with weekly style refreshes both in-store and online. Max Fashion's approach extends beyond merely savvy fashion, embracing influencer-led marketing and authentic representation to genuinely connect with its young audience.

