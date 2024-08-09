Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has demanded an apology from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar following a heated exchange during a parliamentary session on Friday, August 9. The dispute arose over Dhankhar's tone and his comments referencing Amitabh Bachchan in Parliament. The incident has drawn significant attention, with Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi and other women parliamentarians expressing support for Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan Criticizes Dhankhar’s Tone

In a statement to the media, Jaya Bachchan voiced her displeasure with the tone used by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, emphasizing that such behavior is unacceptable, especially when addressing senior citizens and women. "We are not school children," Bachchan remarked, highlighting that as a senior parliamentarian, she found Dhankhar's approach disrespectful.

"I objected to the tone used by the Chair," she stated. "Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone, and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mic. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak."

A Call for Apology

Bachchan, who is in her fifth term as a Member of Parliament, reiterated her demand for an apology from Dhankhar, stating that the way things are being spoken in Parliament today is unprecedented. "I mean using unparliamentary words every time, which I do not want to say in front of you all. You are a nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'. He said you may be a celebrity; I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology."

The Incident in Parliament

The confrontation began when Dhankhar requested Jaya Bachchan to share her opinion on the ongoing discussion. Bachchan, visibly upset, responded, "Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ye bolna chahti hoon...I am an artist, I understand body language and expressions. And sir, I am sorry, but your tone is not acceptable. We are colleagues, sir, you may be sitting on the chair, but we are colleagues."

Dhankhar responded by asking her to calm down, asserting, "I can deal with this. Jaya ji, you've earned a great reputation. But you know, an actor is subject to the director. You have not seen what I see from here. Every day, I don't want to repeat. I don't want schooling. I am a person who has gone out of the way, and you say, my tone? Enough of it! You may be anybody, you may be a celebrity, but you have to understand the decorum."

