The screenwriter and lead actress of the wildly popular K-drama Descendants of the Sun, Song Hye Kyo and Sun Kim Eun Sook, are pairing up again after six years for The Glory, a Netflix series about a woman who lives for absolute revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.

Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun to star in Descendants of the Sun screenwriter’s revenge thriller The Glory on Netflix

Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, known for an impressive body of work that includes The King: Eternal Monarch, Mr. Sunshine, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Inheritors, and Secret Garden, has turned her hand to this revenge saga about a girl who had to forgo her dreams because of school bullying.

Song Hye Kyo plays Moon Dong Eun, who is seeking revenge on the bullies who destroyed her childhood. Taking on a very different character from her previous outings in Now, We Are Breaking Up, Encounter and That Winter, the Wind Blows, Song portrays a rage-filled woman keen to inflict the ultimate comeuppance on those who tormented her — as well as those who didn’t lift a finger to help.

Lee Do Hyun plays Joo Yeo Jeong, a man with a secret past. Better known for his appearances in horror genres (Sweet Home) and in romance (18 Again), Lee is looking forward to surprising audiences with his interpretation of this new emotional role after his last stint in Youth of May.

The Glory will be directed by Ahn Gil Ho, known for gripping thrillers such as Happiness, Record of Youth, Watcher, Memories of the Alhambra and Stranger.

