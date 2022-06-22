comscore

Our Beloved Summer star Kim Da Mi in talks to sign with United Artists Agency, home to Song Hye Kyo, Yoo Ah In

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actress Kim Da Mi is reportedly in talks to join United Artists Agency (UAA). She departed from her previous agency ANDMARQ and is currently looking for an agency to join.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, in response to multiple reports about Kim Da Mi signing an exclusive contract with UAA, the agency commented, “We had a meeting with Kim Da Mi (about an exclusive contract), and we’re discussing it.”

If she signs with UAA, she will be labelmates with actors like Song Hye Kyo, Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Dae Myung, and more. Meanwhile, Kim Da Mi debuted back in 2017 with Marionette and she continued rising to stardom with the drama series Itaewon Class and Our Beloved Summer. The actress is also known for playing the titular role in action-mystery film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018).

Also Read: Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class officially getting a Japanese remake Roppongi Class; to premiere this summer

