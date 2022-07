During The Wheel of Time: Origins panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Prime Video announced that it has officially ordered a third season of its critically acclaimed, world-spanning fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling novels. The panel also treated fans to a magical Season Two behind-the-scenes sizzle reel. The first season of The Wheel of Time, which premiered November 19, 2021, is exclusively available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

“We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “Season One resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

“Initially, people around the globe fell in love with Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time books and now thanks to Rafe Judkins and his incredible team that epic world has vividly been brought to life on Prime Video,” said Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-president, Sony Pictures Television. “We are so pleased to be able to continue the journey and deliver this remarkable story to fans around the world. Sony Pictures Television is proud to continue its partnership with Amazon Studios as we move toward Season Three.”

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with over 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney, who plays Lan Mandragoran; Zoë Robins who plays Nynaeve al'Meara; Madeleine Madden, who plays Egwene al'Vere; Josha Stradowski, who plays Rand al'Thor; and Marcus Rutherford, who plays Perrin Aybara.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, which have sold more 90 million copies worldwide, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), and Marigo Kehoe also serve as executive producers. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

