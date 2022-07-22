comscore

Korean drama Adamas starring Ji Sung in double role to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 27, 2022

Bollywood News
By Monica Yadav -

When two twin brothers discover that their birth father was falsely accused of the murder of their stepfather, they will be sent down a spiraling rabbit hole of conspiracies, twists, and a plot to topple a modern-day empire in an attempt to clear his name. Featuring a star-studded Korean cast, Adamas will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 27.

Korean drama Adamas starring Ji Sung in double role to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 27, 2022

Korean drama Adamas starring Ji Sung in double role to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 27, 2022

 

Twenty-two years ago, twin brothers Ha Woosin and Song Suh Yeon had their worlds torn apart when their beloved stepfather was murdered. Shaped by the traumatic experience, the brothers grew up to become a prosecutor and a mystery novelist before once again having the old wounds ripped open after discovering that their biological father was actually the one who was convicted and framed for the murder. Determined to expose the truth, the twins will use their collective skillsets to seek out the real murderer while also tracking down Adamas- a blood-covered diamond arrow that is the key to unravelling the entire conspiracy.

Starring Jisung as both mystery novel author Ha Woosin, and his prosecutor twin brother Song Suh Yeon; Seo Ji Hye as Eun Hye Su; Lee Soo Kyung as local news reporter Kim Seo Hui, and Heo Sung Tae as Choi Tae Seong, Adamas is written by Choi Tae Gang and directed by Park Seung Woo.

ALSO READ: Adamas: Ji Sung plays double role in the new poster of upcoming mystery drama; series to premiere on July 27

