Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee to grace the sets of Super Dancer – Chapter 4

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The two lovely and iconic actors Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee will grace the stage of Super Dancer - Chapter 4 this weekend. The contestants will perform on some exquisite timeless songs and will all be grooving to the most captivating tunes of all time. The audience will also see Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee share some amusing experiences and dancing talents on the show. The two evergreen actresses will be honored in a blockbuster tribute.

Sonali and Moushumi appeared to be having a fantastic time on the sets of Super Dancer, with fun banter, enjoying the talent of the contestants and reveling the beautiful memories.

From the contestants' incredible performances on chartbusters songs of Sonali and Moushumi, to Sonali bringing a gift for Florina, to a special performance of ASP (Amit, Sanchit, and Pruthviraj) for the guest judges, this weekend, you just can't miss Super Dancer Chapter 4.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Kundra to face a loss of nearly Rs. 2 crore during her temporary absence from Super Dancer Chapter 4

