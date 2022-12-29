December 29 is not just a date for Indian cine lovers. It’s the birth anniversary of India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna. The veteran actor ruled the hearts of fans with his exceptional acting skills. In fact, he is still the favourite of many. On Kaka’s birth anniversary, actress Mumtaz recalled working with him and shared some interesting yet lesser-known aspects of his personality.

Rajesh Khanna would sulk in a corner whenever THIS happened, reveals his co-star Mumtaz

During her conversation with Times of India, Mumtaz revealed that whenever there was an announcement of her film with another hero ‘he would sulk in a corner’. She said, “He could work with anyone - he did so many films with Sharmila (Tagore) ji - but he wanted me to work only with him.”

As the conversation progressed, she added that some of her most famous on-screen numbers were with Rajesh Khanna and the audience ‘simply loved us together’. She asserted, “I have to admit Kaka ke saath kuch baat hi aur thi (there was something about us). We had great chemistry on screen.” She signed off by saying, “Our partnership worked, and it worked a lot.”

For the unversed, two of them worked in numerous films including Aap Ki Kasam, Do Raaste, and Roti among many others.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the late actor’s birthday, his daughter Twinkle, who is an author by profession, took to her social media handle and shared a throwback. For the unversed, Twinkle shares her birthday with her late father. “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories,” she captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Born in 1942, Rajesh marked his debut in the entertainment industry with a 1966 release, Aakhri Khat. With his filmography and charm, the actor earned numerous awards and accolades. He breathed his last in 2012. He passed away in Mumbai at his home after battling health issues. December 29 this year marks his 80th birth anniversary.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna shares a throwback picture with her late father, Rajesh Khanna, on their birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.