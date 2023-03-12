Snehalata Dixit, the mother of Madhuri Dixit, died today at the age of 91 at their Mumbai home on Sunday, March 12. According to reports, her cremation will take place in a crematorium in Worli today at 3pm.

Snehalata Dixit, mother of Madhuri Dixit passed away today

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene announced in a joint statement, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.”

Madhuri's mother had collaborated with her to record a song for Gulab Gang back in 2013. Anubhav Sinha, the director, described the encounter to IANS, saying, “When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film.”

In an interview with ETimes last year, Madhuri recalled how her mother Snehlata Dixit's treatment of her remained the same even after she rose to fame and fortune as an actor. She said, “I mean, even when I was working in films, my mom used to scold me if my room was messed up and things like that. So that's how I was brought up. And that's how I am. When I go home, everything is back in the studio. I see my kids and I see my husband and it's just a different life. I never really lost myself.”

Last year, Madhuri Dixit posted a heartfelt message on social media in honour of her mother's 90th birthday. Sharing pictures of her mother, she captioned, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!”

Also Read: Dr. Shriram Nene, husband of Madhuri Dixit pens down a heartfelt note for his mother-in-law

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.