Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen with a bang with Tiger 3. The highly anticipated spy-action entertainer has added to the already existing anticipation as photos from the sets of the film have found its way online. The leaked photos have gone viral on social media platforms as many fans have declared the Salman, Katrina Kaif starrer as a blockbuster only going by the photos.

Tiger 3 has already garnered ample attention because of the return of Tiger and Zoya aka Salman and Katrina along with Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist. Add to that, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as Pathaan yet again joining Tiger in his action packed adventure. Along with all of this, the recent photos have further given fans a sneak peek into the film. The heavy vehicles and some of the behind the scenes photos share a glimpse of the high octane action one can expect from the film. And action lovers are believing it to be a treat for them and have expressed their excitement on the platform.

MegaStar #SalmanKhan Latest from the sets of #Tiger3 he is back with the bang now ready for the mission he is coming soon on Diwali 2023 Salman Bhai India's Biggest All Time Blockbuster Film Loding... #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/VzMT5B9R1H — Being_Devil????SKF (@Devil_skf82) March 11, 2023



A few fans took to the platform to already predict that the film will be a blockbuster. “After Watching This Leaked Pictures Excitement is on its PEAK Now Can't Wait For #Tiger3 Movie #SalmanKhan,” said one of the users. Yet another one added, “Every single existing records will be broken by the unmatchable action packed #Tiger3. These pictures are showing that how much superior action this movie have. Box office will be into pieces. Biggest Mega Action Blockbuster " Tiger3 #. Jai #SalmanKhan.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, is expected to hit the big screens during Diwali 2023, November 12.

