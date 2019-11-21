Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.11.2019 | 3:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

“When we sit inside a dark hall we never ask the caste, creed, colour of the person sitting next to us,” says Amitabh Bachchan at the launch of IFFI 2019 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

 A retrospective of films of the recipient of the most prestigious film award of the Country, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is showcased during IFFI (International Film Festival of India). This year, the 50th edition of Asia’s biggest film festival is showcasing a retrospective of Amitabh Bachchan as he was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award this year that also makes him the 50th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Mr Bachchan inaugurated the retrospective at Kala Academy in Goa today.

"When we sit inside a dark hall we never ask the caste, creed, colour of the person sitting next to us," says Amitabh Bachchan at the launch of IFFI 2019 

Speaking at the launch Mr Bachchan said, “I feel deeply humbled and would thank the Government of India for this prestigious award. I’ve always felt that I’m not deserving of such recognition but I humbly accept this with a lot of grace and affection.”

On the 50the edition he said, “This is the 50th edition of IFFI and I compliment the Government of India and IFFI for conducting themselves in such a wonderful manner. Each year we find a growth in the number of delegates and the choice of films giving us the opportunity to see the works and creativity from different parts of the world.”

Calling cinema a universal medium ‘that is beyond language’ he added, “When we sit inside a dark hall we never ask the caste, creed, colour of the person sitting next to us. We enjoy the same film, laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same emotions.”

He warned that there are “very few mediums left in this fast-paced disintegrating world that can claim such integration.” He was hopeful that “we continue to make films that will bring people together.”

He called for the disintegration of “this rather odd system of keeping sides due to colours, caste, religion, bringing us together in one community, hold hands together to appreciate the creativity and take a step forward to make this world a peaceful place.”

Bachchan who has a close connection to Goa fondly recalled shooting his first film here. He said, “Coming to Goa has always been like coming home and I’ve had many wonderful opportunities to work in this place and receive the hospitality from the people of Goa during our various stints of shooting.”

While Paa will be the opening film, the other films that are being screened of his are Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Badla.

Also Read: “I will never be able to repay that debt”: Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans at IFFI 2019

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office - Marjaavaan keeps its good run…

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia were granted a…

Brahmastra: The details of Nagarjuna’s role…

Emraan Hashmi perceived Rishi Kapoor as an…

Makers of Mardaani 2 drop reference of Kota…

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar's Ashwatthama…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification