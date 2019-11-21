Bollywood Hungama

Mouni Roy recalls how she couldn’t smile at Akshay Kumar during Gold shoot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mouni Roy is well known for her roles on television and has now moved on to shooting for some big projects. The actress also manages to take time out to shoot for television amidst her busy and hectic schedules. Mouni Roy is all set to play the role of an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The sci-fi film is expected to be one of the biggest and the best in the genre.

Recalling her initial days from Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, Mouni says she was surprised that she got the role because she did not hear anything for the first two months after her audition. She was then taken to Akshay Kumar’s office who welcomed her to the team. Playing his wife in the film, they were supposed to shoot for the song ‘Monobina’ where she was supposed to look at him and smile.

However, it was like she froze and she couldn’t do it, but Akshay Kumar being the gentleman he is, helped her get comfortable on the sets and gave her some time to get used to everyone and everything around her.

