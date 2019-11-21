Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 21.11.2019

Has Hrithik Roshan hiked his price after two blockbusters Super 30 and War?

BySubhash K. Jha

Hrithik Roshan is riding an all-time career-high after two back-to-back blockbusters in 2019. First came Super 30, the bio-pic on mathematician Anand Kumar which belied all expectations by becoming a blockbuster. Then, doing a volte face, Hrithik played a suave intelligence officer in the actioner War which is expected to be the biggest hit of 2019.

He is now being wooed by almost every major filmmaker in the country, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aanand Rai, Farah Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala. Understandably the Superstar’s price tag has become inflated. While the exact figure being demanded by Roshan is not known (no actor reveals his actual fee to anyone—not even to his wife—only his chartered accountant), a source working closely with the Superstar tells this writer that Roshan’s remuneration has increased “substantially”.

And the new price applies to all, including Yash Raj films. This means, if Aditya Chopra wants to sign Hrithik for the sequel of War, he would have to pay Hrithik his enhanced remuneration.

With every A-lister from Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana charging through the roof, the time has come for the film industry to look for a new generation of stars.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan mourns the demise of genius mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

More Pages: War Box Office Collection , War Movie Review

