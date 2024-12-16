Bisleri International, an Indian packaged drinking water brand unveiled its latest Bisleri #DrinkItUp sports campaign featuring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor alongside prominent football franchises. The campaign emphasises the importance of hydration in sports while encouraging the audience to embrace the excitement of football.

Shahid Kapoor teams up with Bisleri for #DrinkItUp sports campaign

The film showcases Kapoor stepping onto the football field, accompanied by Indian football players, including the national team captain Rahul Bheke and Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul KP, and Aakash Sangwan, representing Mumbai CITY FC, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyan FC and Kerala Blasters.

Commenting on the campaign, Tushar Malhotra, director - sales and marketing, at Bisleri International, said, “Bisleri is proud to champion football and hydration through the latest rendition of our ongoing #DrinkItUp campaign. Partnering with Shahid Kapoor was a natural choice, given his passion for fitness and sport combined with his youthful energy. The campaign is engaging and the interplay between Shahid and the players is entertaining.”

The campaign was conceptualised by the in-house creative team and the talent was managed by Wavemaker. Over the past few years, Bisleri International has built a robust sports marketing programme partnering with Procam International’s marathons, National Games, Ultimate Table Tennis League, Dubai Marathon, Professional Golf Tour of India, and several popular cricket franchises in India and UAE.

