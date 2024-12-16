comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 16.12.2024 | 10:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shahid Kapoor teams up with Bisleri for #DrinkItUp sports campaign

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor teams up with Bisleri for #DrinkItUp sports campaign

en Bollywood News Shahid Kapoor teams up with Bisleri for #DrinkItUp sports campaign
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bisleri International, an Indian packaged drinking water brand unveiled its latest Bisleri #DrinkItUp sports campaign featuring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor alongside prominent football franchises. The campaign emphasises the importance of hydration in sports while encouraging the audience to embrace the excitement of football.

Shahid Kapoor teams up with Bisleri for #DrinkItUp sports campaign

Shahid Kapoor teams up with Bisleri for #DrinkItUp sports campaign

The film showcases Kapoor stepping onto the football field, accompanied by Indian football players, including the national team captain Rahul Bheke and Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul KP, and Aakash Sangwan, representing Mumbai CITY FC, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyan FC and Kerala Blasters.

Commenting on the campaign, Tushar Malhotra, director - sales and marketing, at Bisleri International, said, “Bisleri is proud to champion football and hydration through the latest rendition of our ongoing #DrinkItUp campaign. Partnering with Shahid Kapoor was a natural choice, given his passion for fitness and sport combined with his youthful energy. The campaign is engaging and the interplay between Shahid and the players is entertaining.”

The campaign was conceptualised by the in-house creative team and the talent was managed by Wavemaker. Over the past few years, Bisleri International has built a robust sports marketing programme partnering with Procam International’s marathons, National Games, Ultimate Table Tennis League, Dubai Marathon, Professional Golf Tour of India, and several popular cricket franchises in India and UAE.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, to begin filming in January 2025

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

It’s official! Milap Zaveri’s Masti 4 goes…

Anushka Shetty starrer Ghaati set for…

Alia Bhatt shares star-studded moments from…

Mukesh Khanna recalls REJECTING YRF’s offer…

Mrunal Thakur to play female lead in Sandeep…

Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi to headline…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification