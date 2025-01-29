The award was presented to Sikandar Kher by the Governor of West Bengal, C.V. Ananda Bose.

Acclaimed actor Sikandar Kher is known for his remarkable performances in the films and web shows. He has been honored with the prestigious Governor's Award of Excellence in recognition of his contributions to cinema.

Sikandar Kher receives Governor’s Award of Excellence for outstanding contributions to cinema

The award was presented by the Governor of West Bengal, C.V. Ananda Bose, during a grand ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. This esteemed recognition celebrates Kher’s exceptional talent, dedication, and impactful journey in the world of films.

Reflecting on the honor, Sikandar Kher shared, “Receiving the Governor's Award of Excellence is an incredible privilege. I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri C.V. Ananda Bose, for this recognition, which inspires me to continue exploring meaningful stories and pushing boundaries as an artist.”

He further added, “Cinema is not just a profession for me; it is a medium through which we connect, inspire, and evoke emotions. This award is a testament to the collective effort of all the incredible teams, directors, writers, and co-actors I’ve had the privilege to work with. I dedicate this honor to them, my family and to the audiences who have supported my journey. It motivates me to keep contributing to this beautiful art form.”

The event also underscores the Governor's commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering creativity across various fields, particularly in the arts and culture.

Sikandar Kher’s body of work has consistently showcased his versatility and depth as an actor, making him one of the most respected and admired figures in contemporary Indian cinema.

