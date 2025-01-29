Acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan has joined hands with Applause Entertainment for an exciting two-film collaboration. Known for delivering compelling narratives, Applause Entertainment—behind successful series like Black Warrant, Scam, Criminal Justice, Tanaav, and Undekhi—will be producing both films under this new partnership.

Kabir Khan to Helm One Film, Oversee Both as Creative Producer

As part of the collaboration, Kabir Khan is set to direct one of the two films while also serving as the creative producer for both projects. The partnership marks a significant move for both Applause Entertainment and Kabir Khan, who is known for his storytelling in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 83, and Ek Tha Tiger.

Currently, Kabir Khan is attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. In a conversation with ANI, Kabir Khan said, “I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country, and our civilization. There is no Hindu or Muslim in this. If you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything.”

Meanwhile, speaking of the professional front, Kabir’s last directorial venture was Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan. The film, which was released in June last year, received a positive reaction from the critics.

