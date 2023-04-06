This announcement has been made alongside the launch of the new Spring Summer’23 Collection.

John Players, a fashion apparel brand for men, has recently unveiled Sidharth Malhotra as its new face today. This announcement has been made alongside the launch of the new Spring Summer’23 Collection. The brand recently relaunched itself in a fresh, new avatar with the brand’s expression ‘Play it Real’ going shoulder to shoulder with a new generation of young men looking to carve their place in the world.

Speaking on the unveiling, Business Head, Nitin Sehgal said, “The brand has found its perfect spokesperson and ambassador in Sidharth Malhotra who is a style icon & is riding high on the success of his recent hits. We see him in the new John Players film in an avatar which is true to his own personality - carrying himself with easy flair and positively affecting others around him in cheerful and unexpected ways.”

John Players and Sidharth Malhotra discovered that they complement each other's personalities in a shared love for playful charm and meaningful values in a fast world. More importantly, Sidharth also embodies the ambitious ethos of the brand’s patrons, not to mention the easygoing style and understated flair that his fans know him for.

Sidharth Malhotra commented, "I believe that style isn't just about looking good, it's also about standing for something. That's why I'm excited to be associated with John Players, a brand that embodies values and character that young men can relate to."

The highlight of John Players Spring Summer’23 collection is an exclusive range of garments designed for relaxed and stylish summer dressing. It features trendy white denims and knitted chinos paired with an alluring vacay-wear collection to bring the summer vacation directly to your day-to-day.

