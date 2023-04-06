comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.04.2023 | 12:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sidharth Malhotra onboard as the new brand ambassador for John Players

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra onboard as the new brand ambassador for John Players

en Bollywood News Sidharth Malhotra onboard as the new brand ambassador for John Players

This announcement has been made alongside the launch of the new Spring Summer’23 Collection.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

John Players, a fashion apparel brand for men, has recently unveiled Sidharth Malhotra as its new face today. This announcement has been made alongside the launch of the new Spring Summer’23 Collection. The brand recently relaunched itself in a fresh, new avatar with the brand’s expression ‘Play it Real’ going shoulder to shoulder with a new generation of young men looking to carve their place in the world.

Sidharth Malhotra onboard as the new brand ambassador for John Players

Sidharth Malhotra onboard as the new brand ambassador for John Players

Speaking on the unveiling, Business Head, Nitin Sehgal said, “The brand has found its perfect spokesperson and ambassador in Sidharth Malhotra who is a style icon & is riding high on the success of his recent hits. We see him in the new John Players film in an avatar which is true to his own personality - carrying himself with easy flair and positively affecting others around him in cheerful and unexpected ways.”

John Players and Sidharth Malhotra discovered that they complement each other's personalities in a shared love for playful charm and meaningful values in a fast world. More importantly, Sidharth also embodies the ambitious ethos of the brand’s patrons, not to mention the easygoing style and understated flair that his fans know him for.

Sidharth Malhotra commented, "I believe that style isn't just about looking good, it's also about standing for something. That's why I'm excited to be associated with John Players, a brand that embodies values and character that young men can relate to."

The highlight of John Players Spring Summer’23 collection is an exclusive range of garments designed for relaxed and stylish summer dressing. It features trendy white denims and knitted chinos paired with an alluring vacay-wear collection to bring the summer vacation directly to your day-to-day.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra define couple goals in white stylish outfits for NMACC opening ceremony

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Uunchai…

Varun Dhawan represents Amazon India as…

Kriti Kharbanda gifts herself a Range Rover…

Saiyami Kher to start her cricket show on…

Bhakhtyar Irani roped in for Colors’ show…

SCOOP: Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 to add a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification