Salman Khan was asked who amongst the new lot of stars has impressed him. He said they are hardworking, focused and talented but he and his era of contemporaries won’t give up.

Salman Khan says he, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar can give young actors run for their money: ‘We are not retiring anytime soon’

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Wednesday was in attendance at the press conference of the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 where he took a jibe at the young actors. The actor said that the five stars of the industry, including him, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, can give the young actors a run for their money.

At the press conference, Salman Khan was asked who amongst the new lot of stars has impressed him. He said that all of them are hardworking, focused and talented but he and his era of contemporaries won’t be giving up so easily. He said, “We will make them run for their money. We are not retiring anytime soon. Our films also work and so we hike our fees. Seeing that, they also increase their fee even when their films are not working.”

Talking about the chatter that Hindi films are not working anymore, he added, “Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted; they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. They start from the east of the railway stations.”

“I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chaiye… People shouldn’t question what kind of a film I have made. It is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it,” he quipped who is gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release.

Salman Khan is now gearing up for his Eid release. A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

