After years of dating and never actually admitting their relationship, Shershaah co-stars and longtime lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got hitched in a beautiful ceremony on February 7. The couple’s wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their family members and close friends were in attendance for all the ceremonies. Amongst the Bollywood celebs, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput were present for the wedding festivities. After the newlyweds shared their first photos from the wedding, it is being reported that the couple will be heading to New Delhi from Jaisalmer.

As per a report by Indian Express, the newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara will head to the former’s Delhi house for griha pravesh ceremony and stay there for a few days. They also plan to host two wedding receptions – one in Delhi and one in Mumbai for their friends, family members and industry people. The Delhi reception will be held on February 9, whereas the Mumbai one will take place on February 12.

A source told the publication, “Kiara and Sidharth will fly to Delhi from Jaisalmer today, they’ll take a private jet this evening. Sid’s family will formally welcome Kiara at their family home there and the couple will stay there for a couple of days.”

The source further said, “Kiara and Sidharth will host a reception for their families and friends in Delhi on February 9. They’ll then travel to Mumbai on 10th for yet another reception for their friends in the film industry. This reception will be held on February 12.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with South superstar Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was most recently seen in Mission Majnu. He has the Rohit Shetty cop series Indian Police Force as well as Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani slated for release.

