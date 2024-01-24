Fighter, the upcoming aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand, recently unveiled the trailer for the movie which drew a lot of attention from Pakistani stars. The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, showcases the aftermath of the tragic 2019 Pulwama attack. While many praised the grandeur of the movie and the nationalism attached to it, many have criticized it for its jingoism. Amidst the mixed reactions from the audiences, Pakistani celebrities Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, and many more, also called out the anti-Pakistan dialogues like “India Occupied Pakistan.”

Siddharth Anand calls Fighter ‘more nationalistic than jingoistic’; reacts to strong reactions from Pakistani celebs on anti-Pak dialogues: “Our war is not against a country; it is against terrorism”

During an interaction on Tuesday with the media, Siddharth Anand was asked about the strong reactions from Pakistani celebrities. “Somethings that you are talking about… which may have offended them, I would want them to see the film and see the context in which what has happened and what has been said and then react,” the filmmaker said, “This is out of context because it’s in a trailer. If I play out the full story in it, why will you come to the theatre? I will raise some questions, and to get the answer you will come to the theatres. That’s what this has done, it has serviced exactly that motive. In a way, I am happy it has done that, made people inquisitive.”

He added, “Come to the theatre, it will answer all your questions, you will understand the context of it, the emotion behind it, and you will be satisfied. Everyone will understand what we are saying. The primary thing I want to reiterate and what has been said in the film is that our war is not against a country, it is against terrorism. That is what Fighter stands for. It is a fight against terrorism, not against a particular country. That is emphasized throughout the film.”

Another media person asked Siddharth about the jingoistic dialogues in the movies. But, the filmmaker said that the dialogues are “more nationalistic than jingoistic.” He said, “Obviously, there are certain things that are being viewed out of context. jingoism is a matter of perspective. I call it nationalistic These lines in the context of a film are being told to a terrorist, that don’t keep pushing us… Like I said, please watch the film otherwise this can spur unnecessary controversy which the goal of the film isn’t.

“It is a happy Indian film, ‘Bharat ki picture hai yeh’ and I would not want it to get any other attention other than the fact that it is a patriotic film,” Siddharth added.

The media interactions were attended by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor along with Siddharth Anand. Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, It will be available in theatres in 3D and 3D IMAX formats and is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024.

