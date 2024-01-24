comscore
Sonu Sood dedicates a special old-age living building to his mother; names it Saroj Serenity

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonu Sood dedicates a special old-age living building to his mother; names it Saroj Serenity

Actor Sonu Sood extended a helping hand to elderly citizens as he paved the way for the establishment of an old age residence.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, through The Sood Foundation, has begun a meaningful project—a special old-age living named after his mother, Saroj Sood.

This project is more than just a building; it's a tribute to mothers and the strong bond between children and parents. Sonu Sood, known for his charitable work, extends his dedication to the elderly through this caring initiative. The Saroj Serenity aims to provide a comfortable environment for senior citizens whose children cannot live with them for various reasons, where they can age gracefully and with dignity and love.

This heartfelt effort mirrors Sonu Sood's continuous commitment to serving humanity, reflecting the values his mother instilled in him. Under his guidance, the Sood Foundation continues to make a positive impact, creating spaces filled with compassion and care.

Coming to the professional front, Sonu Sood is preparing for his first production and directorial venture, Fateh. Co-produced by Zee Studios and his production company and Shakti Sagar Productions, it will star him and Jaqueline Fernandez in the lead.  Speaking of his project, on January 11, Sonu penned a note for it, which read, "Fateh has been special and a personal film to me. It is a tribute to the youth who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels. Get Ready."

 

Also Read: Sonu Sood warns public against deepfake scams; shares shocking incident

