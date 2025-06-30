Firoz Nadiadwala opens up about the return of Paresh Rawal to Hera Pheri 3, credits Sajid Nadiadwala; says, “The family is now together”

The Hera Pheri franchise is back on track with its much-awaited third installment, and fans can finally rejoice as Paresh Rawal, who famously plays Babu Bhaiyya, has officially returned to Hera Pheri 3 after a long period of uncertainty and legal complexities. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed that the Hera Pheri family is back together, crediting his brother Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Ahmed Khan for playing instrumental roles in resolving the issues.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Firoz said, “With love, respect, and kind guidance of my brother Sajid Nadiadwala, and also Mr. Ahmed Khan, Hera Pheri family is back together. My brother, Sajid put in a lot of personal time and efforts, over several days to resolve the matter. We have a bond of over 50 years".

He further added, “Ahmed too put in a lot of personal efforts. So it is with the love and guidance of Sajid and Ahmed, that everything is now productive and positive.” Firoz also acknowledged Akshay Kumar’s role in ensuring the film’s progress, stating, “We also have Akshay ji’s support. We both have shared a very good bond since 1996. He was very kind, loving, and affectionate in the entire process of sorting the issues.”

Firoz Nadiadwala emphasized the collective effort behind reuniting the original team, adding, “Priyan ji, Paresh ji and Suniel ji too were very supportive. We are looking for a good happy movie now. This will be one more entertainer in the family franchise of Hera Pheri. We are all going to work very hard. The family is now together.”

For those unaware, Paresh Rawal had earlier revealed to Bollywood Hungama that he had decided to quit Hera Pheri 3, though he did not publicly specify the reason. Reports of legal notices surrounding his exit soon surfaced. However, the recent confirmation of his return has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the iconic trio—Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty—reprise their beloved roles as Babu Bhaiyya, Raju, and Shyam.

With the Hera Pheri family now reunited, the film promises to deliver another memorable addition to the popular comedy franchise.

