Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making a romantic comeback, stepping away from his signature period dramas for a contemporary love story. And if reports are true, he's enlisted a dream team of actors for the project: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

This marks a significant departure from Bhansali's recent period dramas like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, which have been critically acclaimed for their visual spectacle and intense narratives. As per a report by PinkVilla, the source revealed, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been very keen to explore a different genre and feels this is the perfect time to delve into a modern love story."

The project, described as an original story and not the long-awaited Inshallah, seems to have found its muse in Alia Bhatt, with whom Bhansali has collaborated successfully in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on board, with the latter in final negotiations, according to the report.

Adding further intrigue to the narrative, Bhansali is in talks with Vicky Kaushal to play a pivotal role in the story. Kaushal's career trajectory, marked by versatility and rising stardom, aligns with Bhansali's penchant for casting talented actors who can bring depth and nuance to his characters.

While a top actress is still being finalised for the second female lead, filming is expected to begin in November 2024, following Bhansali's completion of his upcoming historical drama Heera Mandi. This timeline allows Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up his shooting for Ramayana and Alia Bhatt to finish her commitments to the YRF Spy Universe film. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, will focus on completing Chavva and other projects before diving into Bhansali's cinematic vision.

