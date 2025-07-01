The trailer of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's warm love story Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was launched in Mumbai on July 1. Bringing a fresh wave of romantic musical is the dynamic actor Vikrant and debutant Shanaya, who weave a tale of emotions, and showcase the warmth of first chance encounters, the innocence of falling in love, facing betrayal and heartbreak, but overall, coming back to each other as a part of their destiny's plan!

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer out: Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor starrer promises a bittersweet love story, watch

The trailer offers glimpses into the film's engaging plot that not only showcases the sweet side of love, but also balances the bitter side of it. Vikrant surprises everyone by stepping into a whole new romantic territory by essaying a challenging role, and Shanaya looks equally confident despite making her Bollywood debut. She balances each frame and each emotion earnestly, such that she seems like an experienced actress.

In addition to their performances, the film's impact and appeal are enhanced manifold by its soulful musical score, lent by Vishal Mishra. For quite some time, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness magic on the big screens, with stories that bring back the long-lost experience of watching warm and innocent love tales. Going by the heartwarming and mesmerizing trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, it totally seems like this film is geared up to bring back the lost charm of Bollywood's OG romantic era.

Apart from the film's cast and crew, the trailer launch event also witnessed the presence of Umesh Bansal, and Shanaya Kapoor's parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, this romantic musical makes for a perfect monsoon watch in cinemas on 11th July 2025.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey reveals being “scared” after wearing “customised” lenses from America to block 80-85 percent vision during Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan; says, “I realised this is a different ball game altogether”

More Pages: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.