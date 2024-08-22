comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.08.2024 | 6:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra set for September 2024 release: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra set for September 2024 release: Report

en Bollywood News Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra set for September 2024 release: Report

The film also features Malavika Mohanan as the female protagonist. Raghav Juyal will be seen in a villainous role.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following Mom, director Ravi Udyawar has joined forces with Excel Entertainment for an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, Yudhra. The film is set to hit theatres on September 20, 2024. The makers have assembled a formidable cast, with Siddhant Chaturvedi taking on the lead role. The film also features Malavika Mohanan as the female protagonist. Raghav Juyal will be seen in a villainous role.

Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra set for September 2024 release Report

Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra set for September 2024 release: Report

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the production revealed, “Excel and the Yudhra team have carefully chosen the release date to ensure a clear run at the box office. The film is an action-packed spectacle, shot both in India and abroad, and the makers are excited to showcase Siddhant Chaturvedi's transformation on the big screen.”

The source explained, "After Kill, Raghav will be playing the antagonist in Yudhra. It's a clash between Siddhant and Raghav that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The ensemble cast also includes talented actors like Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.”

Produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film has a story and screenplay from Farhan Akhtar & Shridhar Raghavan. It was announced in February 2021.

ALSO READ: Yudhra: “Siddhant Chaturvedi trained for MMA, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu reveals celebrity fitness coach Rohit Nair

More Pages: Yudhra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra set for…

Varun Dhawan did Stree 2 cameo for free;…

Is Luv Ranjan's Sourav Ganguly biopic…

AP Dhillon teams up with Nigerian singer…

It's Official! Game of Thrones' Iain Glen…

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification