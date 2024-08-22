The film also features Malavika Mohanan as the female protagonist. Raghav Juyal will be seen in a villainous role.

Following Mom, director Ravi Udyawar has joined forces with Excel Entertainment for an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, Yudhra. The film is set to hit theatres on September 20, 2024. The makers have assembled a formidable cast, with Siddhant Chaturvedi taking on the lead role. The film also features Malavika Mohanan as the female protagonist. Raghav Juyal will be seen in a villainous role.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the production revealed, “Excel and the Yudhra team have carefully chosen the release date to ensure a clear run at the box office. The film is an action-packed spectacle, shot both in India and abroad, and the makers are excited to showcase Siddhant Chaturvedi's transformation on the big screen.”

The source explained, "After Kill, Raghav will be playing the antagonist in Yudhra. It's a clash between Siddhant and Raghav that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The ensemble cast also includes talented actors like Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.”

Produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film has a story and screenplay from Farhan Akhtar & Shridhar Raghavan. It was announced in February 2021.

