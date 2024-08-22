Farhan Akhtar announces new single ‘Reach For The Stars’; to drop on August 29

Farhan Akhtar, the multi-hyphenate extraordinaire of Bollywood, is set to captivate audiences once again with his soulful voice. The acclaimed actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and singer is all set to release his new single, 'Reach for the Stars,' on August 29.

Farhan Akhtar announces new single ‘Reach For The Stars’; to drop on August 29

Taking to social media, Akhtar shared a captivating poster for his upcoming track. The caption accompanying the post read, "Hey. Excited to share I've got a new single titled 'Reach for the Stars' releasing on the 29th of August. Links to pre-save the drop can be found in bio. Happy listening happy sharing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

On the work front, Akhtar is also busy preparing for the highly anticipated film Don 3. Starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, the film also features Kiara Advani in a prominent role. Set to hit theatres in 2025, Don 3 is yet to announce the female lead and the villain of the film.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.