Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Varun Dhawan did Stree 2 cameo for free; makers plan to take Bhediya 2 on floors by end of 2025: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan did Stree 2 cameo for free; makers plan to take Bhediya 2 on floors by end of 2025: Report

With the overwhelming response to Varun's cameo in Stree 2, the actor-producer duo is eager to bring Bhediya 2 to life by the end of 2025.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan once again stole hearts with his electrifying cameo in the horror-comedy sequel, Stree 2. Reprising his role as Bhediya, the actor's brief appearance has sent fans into a frenzy, setting the stage for a highly anticipated sequel. In a surprising twist, it has been revealed that Varun Dhawan performed his cameo in Stree 2 entirely for free.

Varun Dhawan did Stree 2 cameo for free; makers plan to take Bhediya 2 on floors by end of 2025: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the actor and producer Dinesh Vijan shared that Bhediya is a character that holds a special place in their hearts. The success of the 2022 film, Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon, solidified their plans for a sequel. With the overwhelming response to Varun's cameo in Stree 2, the actor-producer duo is eager to bring Bhediya 2 to life by the end of 2025.

Stree 2 has not only captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline but has also shattered box office records. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, has swiftly amassed a staggering Rs. 270 crore in just seven days, including the collections from paid previews.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ reference in Stree 2 was Rajkummar Rao’s improvisation,” reveals writer Niren Bhatt

More Pages: Bhediya 2 Box Office Collection , Bhediya 2 Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

