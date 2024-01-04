Netflix, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is the ideal watch to ring in the holiday cheer!! Led by Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav, under debutante director Arjun Varain Singh, the film has opened to a ton of love as well as critical acclaim since its launch. Audiences have applauded the stellar cast, the powerful narrative, and the directorial prowess of the debutante. Their love translated into a whopping 6.3 million view hours in week 1 of launch, with the film trending in the Top 10 Non-English Films on Netflix.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan amasses 6.3 million viewership on Netflix

Speaking on the conversations the film has sparked, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India shares "A film’s true success is marked by its ability to move the viewers and we are humbled by the love coming our way for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a film that truly captures today’s zeitgeist. Creative collaborations such as these feel fulfilling when the film resonates so deeply with audiences across all ages. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is one of the top 10 trending non-English films globally. And we are grateful for the constant appreciation from the industry and audience at large."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Talking about their film and the love it has received, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar share, “Talking about their film and the love it has received, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar share, “We have always believed in telling good stories through the lens of different storytellers. Arjun Varain Singh has proved his mettle as a debut director with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the verdict spells it out very clearly. The story is close to our hearts and we, along with Tiger Baby, wanted to give this generation a story to call their own. We thank the audience for giving ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ so much love and appreciation, it fills our hearts with pride and joy.”

Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar expressed their gratitude, “We are grateful to the audience who enjoyed the film and resonated with what we felt and set out to say. We are super proud of the cast and crew of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, who put their all into this project, which has now become a global sensation. To all who watched the film, we thank you for giving us this positive response. Our film is streaming on Netflix, for all to cherish and bond over.”

Sharing his thoughts on the amazing reception that his debut film garnered on Netflix, Arjun Varain Singh remarked, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was a dream project of mine. I wanted to tell a story which resonated with the generation that I grew up with and it is extremely gratifying to see the audience reception. As the first story that I have penned down along with Zoya and Reema, this film will always be a special part of my journey ahead. I would like to thank Netflix for giving me a platform through which I could share my generation’s experience of living in the digital age with entertainment lovers around the world as well as Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby for believing in me and my story.”

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why he has limited Bollywood friends despite working with big stars

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.