A day after Shweta Tiwari courted controversy for her remark made during the press conference of her upcoming web series Show Stopper, the actor has issued a statement explaining her side to the matter. In the video from the promotional event, Shweta Tiwari is heard saying,"Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements for my bra)." Madhya Pradesh Home Minister had also directed the police to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Now, Shweta Tiwari has issued a statement in response to her statement and the controversy that followed. She said that her remark has been “taken out of context and misconstrued”.

"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see,” she said in the statement.

"As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people," she added.

Shweta Tiwari along with her Show Stopper co-stars Rohit Roy, Diganana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain was present at the press conference. Sourabh Jain who is popular for playing the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological TV show Mahabharata will be seen playing the role of a bra fitter in the upcoming series. Reportedly Shweta jokingly made the statement in reference to Sourabh during the press conference.

