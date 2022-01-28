comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.01.2022 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan not keen to join Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan in YRF’s spy universe?

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The shooting for the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham multi-starrer action thriller, Pathan is on the verge of completion and by now, it's clear that Hrithik Roshan is not a part of this Siddharth Anand film. While buzz was strong in the media circles that Hrithik will appear as Kabir from War in Pathan, a source has confirmed that it's just Salman Khan, who has a cameo in Pathan as Tiger.

With this, as curious minds, we confidently told the source about Hrithik Roshan being a part of Salman Khan's action thriller, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. To our surprise, the source confided, "No, he isn't. While Aditya Chopra has offered him the proposal of being a part of the spy universe, he hasn't got back yet.  He was offered Pathan, he was offered Tiger 3 too. But there hasn't been a green light from Hrithik Roshan on either. As things stand today, the spy universe will be spearheaded by Salman Khan as Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan joining in as Pathan."

And what about the two female leads? “Yes yes, definitely. Both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone too will be a part of this universe. While Katrina plays ISI agent Zoya, Deepika Padukone will be seen as a special agent in Pathan. As of now, it's Salman, Katrina, Shah Rukh and Deepika in the universe," the source answered.

And what happens to Hrithik Roshan then? "He will continue to independently be a part of the War franchise as and when the script materializes. It's nowhere in the pipeline for the next 3 years as Aditya Chopra is completely invested in creating the biggest universe of Bollywood. After Pathan and Tiger 3, he is planning a union of both Pathan and Tiger in a mega two hero project."

Meanwhile, SRK will be shooting for his cameo in Tiger 3 soon.

Also Read: 2022 - A RARE year when all the top 50 actors would have a Hindi film release

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kapil Sharma talks about the time when he…

K-pop female group APRIL officially disbands…

Lionsgate Play announces Hiccups and Hookups…

Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar…

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant bids an emotional…

Juhi Chawla welcomes Delhi HC’s ruling of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification