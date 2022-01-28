American filmmaker James Gunn is continuing to ride from one success to another amongst the superhero universes. The Guardians of the Galaxy director discussed his future plans with HBO Max for his upcoming ventures.

The director participated in Deadline's podcast from the Atlanta set of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this week, where he discussed his plans with HBO Max for content connected to his 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad. “We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe,” Gunn said. “I can't quite say.”

The news comes as Gunn's latest series for the streamer, Peacemaker, has been deemed a hit. Of a potential season two for the show, Gunn seemed confident on the podcast, saying, "There's a really good chance of that. We're the biggest show in the world right now," he added of Peacemaker. "The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we're excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me," he also said.

Like The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker features Gunn's unique blend of high concept and gory violence mixed with irreverent comedy. While it's unclear which Suicide Squad character(s) he'll feature in the next series, the possibilities are many since the movie included a large ensemble, with Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion and Gunn regular Michael Rooker all playing super-powered roles.One major fan-favorite from the film was a CGI-based character named King Shark, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, who played a walking, (kind of) talking man-eating great white. When prodded for additional details on the podcast on Thursday, Gunn insisted he couldn't say more. “I can't say anything. It is connected to this universe, and I don't think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker, it won't be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe,” he said.

Peacemaker, starring John Cena, is a spinoff series based off of Gunn's feature film The Suicide Squad, which also starred Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis.It also stars Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji.

James Gunn, meanwhile, is still currently at work on the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy film series starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista.

Also Read: Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn celebrates first day of filming Vol.3 with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.