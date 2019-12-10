Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.12.2019 | 10:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal announce separation less than a year after marriage

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Makdee star Shweta Basu Prasad tied the knot with her filmmaker boyfriend Rohit Mittal on December 13 following Bengali and Marwadi rituals, last year. Ahead of her first year anniversary, the actress announced that she is separating from her husband Rohit.

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal announce separation less than a year after marriage

In a post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad on Instagram, she wrote, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on

Shweta Basu Prasad entered the Hindi film and TV industry at a very young age. She starred in several films including 2002 film Makdee for which she won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. She went onto star in Iqbal, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Darna Zaroori Hai before venturing into Bengali, Telugu and Tamil cinema. Her last outing in films was 2017 film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania in which she essayed the role of Varun Dhawan’s sister-in-law. She, last, starred in a TV show Chandra Nandini.

ALSO READ: INSIDE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: Makdee actress Shweta Basu Prasad ties the knot in traditional Bengali ceremony to filmmaker boyfriend Rohit Mittal

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: Jaipur residents protest against…

This is what Kiara Advani plans on doing to…

Kriti Sanon says her biggest achievement was…

Shah Rukh Khan talks about the #MeToo…

Chehre: Krystle D’Souza says she is proud of…

EXCLUSIVE: RANBIR KAPOOR and TIGER SHROFF to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification