Last Updated 10.12.2019 | 3:01 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh was really skeptical about doing a Dharma film, but got excited when Karan Johar offered him Good Newwz!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to star in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani. The film is based around two couples who opt for an IVF treatment, but a sperm mix-up entangles their lives. With Raj Mehta as the director, Good Newwz is being produced by Dharma Productions and in a recent interview, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about being skeptical regarding this project.

Diljit Dosanjh was really sceptical about doing a Dharma film, but got excited when Karan Johar offered him Good Newwz!

Diljit revealed that he was offered to work with Dharma earlier as well, and with Good Newwz, he was about to pass the opportunity to work with Dharma again. It was his manager who convinced him to sit through the entire narration and he was keen on working in Good Newwz because he had liked the script. When Karan Johar asked him to be a part of the film over a phone call, Diljit got really anxious and excited!

Well, we’re glad Diljit agreed to do the film because we just can’t wait to see him cast his Punjabi spell on us!

Also Read: GOOD NEWWZ: Here’s how Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh bonded with each other

More Pages: Good Newwz Box Office Collection

