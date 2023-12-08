In the first promo of Shrimad Ramayan, the channel had introduced the audiences to Lord Ram which is essayed by Sujay Reu.

After sharing a glimpse earlier this week, Sony Entertainment Television, which is bringing to life the divine ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ next year, has introduced Sita in the upcoming show. After actor Sujay Reu was introduced as Lord Ram, actress Prachi Bansal will be seen as Goddess Sita.

On December 8, Sony Entertainment Television took to their official social media account to drop the promo of Jan-Jan Ke Adarsh, Mann-Mann Ke Aaraadhya - Siya Ram. The promo introduces the audiences to the revered Sita played by Prachi Bansal. The character of Goddess Sita is defined by her grace, resilience, and strength. On the other hand, actor Sujay Reu will be seen as an embodiment of the ideal husband, Lord Ram whose role is characterized by unwavering devotion and integrity. The recently released promo aims at highlighting Sita’s unwavering faith and admiration for Lord Ram, perceiving him not merely as a prince but as the epitome of an ideal life partner.

Speaking about playing the role of Sita, Prachi Bansal shared, "I feel like I have manifested this role for myself, and this is a part that only a few actors are fortunate enough to play in their lifetime. We’ve grown up hearing stories of the Ramayan or different aspects of it, so the challenge is to bring this known story to life and aesthetically portray enduring love, steadfast loyalty, and unwavering faith that Ram and Sita are known and worshipped for.”

Portraying Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, actor Sujay Reu added, “This promo beautifully captures the profound love and mutual reverence that define the relationship between Sita and Ram, adding a new depth of emotion to the retelling of this ageless narrative.”

Shrimad Ramayan premieres on January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television. The show promises a renewed telling of this great Indian epic.

