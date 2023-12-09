Following the historic success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Bhushan Kumar are reuniting to take the franchise forward with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy is all set to go on floors in February 2024 and will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2024 weekend. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee have started casting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reunite on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; shooting begins February 2024

According to our highly placed sources, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will mark the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a franchise dear to Bhushan and Kartik and they want to raise the stakes further with part three. They have aggressively worked to lock the script and are now all excited to take the film on floors from February 2024," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

Kartik and Sara are also excited to reunite and take the film on floors next year. "Kartik and Sara are great friends and they are looking to extend the friendship forward into the professional front with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The casting coup will be the talk of the town once the official announcement is made," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be shot over 3 months from February and hit the big screen during the Diwali 2024 period. It's the biggest horror comedy franchise of India and the makers are all charged up to expand their universe and score another blockbuster.

