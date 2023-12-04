The new mythological drama tracing the journey of Lord Ram is expected to air on Sony Entertainment at 9 pm from January 1, 2024.

A divine emotion, Lord Ram is considered to be the embodiment of chivalry and virtue. Bringing alive the story of Lord Ram in its truest and purest form, Sony Entertainment Television presents viewers with ‘Srimad Ramayan’, premiering on January 1, 2024 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm. This mythological saga promises to transport Indian families to an ancient spiritual era that highlights wholesome values and life learnings relevant even today.

Sujay Reu plays Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram in Sony Entertainment’s new show Srimad Ramayan

The channel has dropped a new promo of the great Indian epic, introducing viewers to Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram and playing the iconic role of this revered deity is television actor, Sujay Reu. Speaking about playing the most important role of his life, Sujay Reu shared, "I am honoured and exhilarated to have received this opportunity in Srimad Ramayan; portraying such a highly worshipped deity is not just a role; it's a profound responsibility and the undertaking of a spiritual journey like none other. The timeless narrative of Lord Ram has always held a special place in my heart, and this chance to bring alive his journey is a dream come true for me."

Kick starting the New Year on a mythological note, Srimad Ramayan will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

